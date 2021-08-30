Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. 1,015,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,056. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48.

