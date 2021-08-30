Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.77. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000.

About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

