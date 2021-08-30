US Bancorp DE Sells 39,904 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,904 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of Hormel Foods worth $48,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

