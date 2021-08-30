US Bancorp DE Has $39.76 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $135.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

