US Bancorp DE Buys 1,826 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $43,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,704.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $461.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

