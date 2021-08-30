US Bancorp DE Acquires 19,444 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $92.02 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

