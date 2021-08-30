United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

