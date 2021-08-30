Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $46,705.50. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNAM opened at $2.96 on Monday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.16.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

