Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

UPCHY opened at $90.56 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

