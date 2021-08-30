Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Cowen from $385.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

