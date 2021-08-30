UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.