U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,125 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

