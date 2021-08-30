Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 4.1%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.81 and last traded at $106.97. 2,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 748,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $282,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $827,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,194.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,906. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.