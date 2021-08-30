Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,631. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

