Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 25.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 190,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.