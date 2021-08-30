Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,624. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

