TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $1,611,000.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TTEC opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
