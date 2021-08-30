TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $1,611,000.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

