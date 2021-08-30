Truist Securities Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

REG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,482. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

