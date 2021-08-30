Truist Securities Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

