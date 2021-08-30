Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 14,936 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Blackbaud worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,677 shares of company stock worth $1,001,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,121. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,747.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

