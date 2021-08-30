Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $36,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.39. 25,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,330. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

