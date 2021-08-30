Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $42.04 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 453,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493,879. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $617.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.