Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $24.55 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Aflac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. 109,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,289. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

