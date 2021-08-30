Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $33,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

