Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,523 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 42.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 8.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in NIKE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 16.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.00. 303,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.