Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 1,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several research firms recently commented on TIG. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 69,074 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

