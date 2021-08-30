Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $30.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

TVTX opened at $21.51 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $315,299 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,072,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

