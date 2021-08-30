TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ TA traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 76,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $592.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $40.83.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

