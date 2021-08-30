TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransAlta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.