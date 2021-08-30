TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

TransAlta has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransAlta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.