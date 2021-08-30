Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TWCF stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36. Town and Country Financial has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

