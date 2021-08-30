Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $835,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

