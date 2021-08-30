Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 7,127 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

T opened at $27.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

