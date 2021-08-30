Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 235,544 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,544 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $103.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

