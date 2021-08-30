Todd Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $133.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $129.80 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

