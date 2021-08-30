Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,599,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,147,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

