Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

