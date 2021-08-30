Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up approximately 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.08. 10,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,459. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.