The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Insiders have sold a total of 193,824 shares of company stock worth $16,920,073 over the last 90 days.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.