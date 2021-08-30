The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,673 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $120,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 175,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after acquiring an additional 118,344 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW stock opened at $302.87 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

