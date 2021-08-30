The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,248 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $95,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $97.49 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.50.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

