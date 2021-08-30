The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $844.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,153. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

