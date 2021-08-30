The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 407,382 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $9.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.