The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $32.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 36,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,355. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

