The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.35. The company had a trading volume of 192,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

