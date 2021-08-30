The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $45.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

NYSE:GPS opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

