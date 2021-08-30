The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:GCV opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

