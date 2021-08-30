The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Andersons by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $30.68 on Monday. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

