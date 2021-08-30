The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) & Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Financial Contrast

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Aaron’s and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Aaron’s N/A N/A N/A Katapult N/A -538.69% -17.69%

89.0% of The Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Aaron’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Aaron’s and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Aaron’s 0 6 3 0 2.33 Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Aaron’s currently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 52.83%. Katapult has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.37%. Given Katapult’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than The Aaron’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Aaron’s and Katapult’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Aaron’s $1.73 billion 0.52 -$265.91 million $3.02 9.14 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Katapult has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Aaron’s.

Summary

The Aaron’s beats Katapult on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

