Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $20.26 on Monday. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

